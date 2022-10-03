Diesel arranged for immediate draining rain water from Matiari district: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Jamil-ul-Zaman and Provincial Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob-ul-Zaman have arranged 57 thousand liters of diesel for water drainage from the rain-affected areas of Matiari district.

The district administration, Matiari, has finalized the Deh-wise Master Plan for harvesting rainwater from the affected 12 union councils of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Rasheed said that the district administration would receive Rs. 74 million which would be used for relief work and drainage of stagnant water from rain affected areas.

While holding a press conference along with SSP Muhammad Kaleem and PPP district president Syed Ali Hussain Shah Jamot, the DC said that a letter had been sent to the Sindh government for the supply of diesel and it may take some time for release of these funds but Mukhdoom Jameel and Mehboob Zaman had arranged diesel on credit and the work would be started forthwith.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a master plan had been prepared to extract water from the affected areas of the district in consultation with the district irrigation department, revenue officials, political leadership, residents and dignitaries.

The master plan will be implemented only with the cooperation of all stakeholders as drainage is a big challenge, the DC said and added that diesel will be provided by the administration, lift machines owned by the landlords and where required the administration will also provide machinery.

The DC said that initially, the district administration received a fund of Rs. 56 million which was spent on emergency relief activities, food and drink for more than 15,000 victims living in relief camps. He said that 18 million rupees were received in the four affected union councils of Saeedabad tehsil for extracting the rainwater through the Markh canal, which is being spent for purchasing pipes, canal digging and machinery and drainage. He said that work draining the rain water would be expedited so that the people could be given relief in the district.