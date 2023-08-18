Diesel smuggling, gutka supply foiled, two held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Mochko police station of district Keamari on Friday foiled the smuggling bid of Iranian diesel and gutka supply and arrested two involved accused.

According to a spokesman for Keamari Police on Friday, the Mochko police station team during checking at the Hub River Road intercepted a motorcyclist and recovered 70kg gutka from his possession.

Arrested was identified as Abdul Majeed.

In another action, the said police station intercepted a truck coming from Balochistan to Karachi at the Hub River Road. During checking the police recovered 2600 liter smuggled Iranian diesel from the hidden cavities of the truck. The driver of the truck was also nabbed.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.