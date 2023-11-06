Open Menu

Diesel Truck Overturns On RCD Highway; PCG Aid Ambulance In Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

In a recent incident that occurred during the night of November 4th and 5th, a diesel-laden truck bearing registration number FDA-208, with Asif as the driver, overturned on the RCD highway near Windar, resulting from a suspected accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In a recent incident that occurred during the night of November 4th and 5th, a diesel-laden truck bearing registration number FDA-208, with Asif as the driver, overturned on the RCD highway near Windar, resulting from a suspected accident.

The aftermath of this incident led to significant traffic disruptions, prompting swift action by local authorities, according to a spokesman for the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG).

Immediately following the incident, traffic on the RCD highway was suspended, and local police were promptly notified. Efforts were initiated to restore the flow of traffic and clear the affected area.

Meanwhile, the situation affected an ambulance en route from Quetta to Karachi and numerous other vehicles, causing them to become stranded in the traffic congestion.

It is important to clarify that the Pakistan Coast Guards have a long-standing policy of not halting ambulances and emergency service vehicles for routine checks.

Reports circulating on social media alleging that the ambulance was intentionally blocked are not rooted in reality. The ambulance's delay was solely due to the traffic accident.

Upon being contacted by the doctor on duty within the ambulance, PCG played a vital and positive role in providing timely assistance to ensure the ambulance could continue its journey.

The PCG has consistently demonstrated its commitment to public welfare initiatives. In addition to establishing medical facilities at their checkpoints to provide essential medical assistance, they also regularly conduct free medical camps in coastal areas. Furthermore, they actively participate in rescue operations following various types of traffic accidents.

Over the past year, the PCG has provided medical assistance to approximately 500 injured individuals involved in nearly 50 distinct traffic accidents on the RCD and Coastal Highways.

More Stories From Pakistan