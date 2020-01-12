Difference of opinion among allied parties beauty of democracy: Andleeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly Andleeb Abbas Sunday said difference of opinion between allied political parties was not a novelty thing but it was the beauty of democratic system.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was in contact with its all allied parties as reservations of the Muthidha Quami Movement (MQM) would be addressed.

She said the government delegation headed by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar would meet with MQM leadership coming day for addressing their issues.

Andleeb Abbas said that the federal government was ready to work with Sindh government but provincial government was not ready to cooperate with central government.

Replying to a question, she said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leadership had escaped from the country as like past and now Maryam Nawaz also wanted to ran away from the country.