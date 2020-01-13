UrduPoint.com
Difference Of Opinion Among Allied Parties Not A Novelty Thing: Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:32 PM

Difference of opinion among allied parties not a novelty thing: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said the difference of opinion among the allied political parties was the beauty of democratic system.

Muthidha Quami Movement (MQM) was government allied party and would remain its partner to work for the uplift of the poor,she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said Karachi was the economic hub of the country which was generated maximum revenue but the mega city was continuously ignored and did not spend development funds at there since last 15 years.

Zartaj Gul said the Pakistan Peoples Party was failed to make the city as developed and bringing improvement in life standard of common man, adding Sindh government was not ready to give powers to the Mayer of Karachi.

She said PPP was ruling in the province almost last 12 years but badly failed to bring improvement in provincial infrastructure, adding Larkana which was hub of PPP voters but the area was exposing and witnessed regarding PPP government failure.

Almost 2500 people were hunted by biting of stray dogs in Sindh which was very unfortunate but provincial government was criticising to the Federal government for political point scoring, she added.

People of Thar was facing very much difficulties and children were being die due to shortage of food and basic necessities of the life.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had gotten relief from the courts on basis of illness but now he was enjoying meals with all absconders in abroad.

