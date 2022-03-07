Difference of opinion, beauty of democracy: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that it was beauty of the democracy that people have difference of opinion with each others.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was united to tackle any challenges.

Aleem Khan has a deep relation with the PTI and he himself rendered matchless sacrifices for the party, though his reservations on governance will be resolved, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said they all are strength of PTI and have the ability to tackle the challenges and a wall against those who were looter of the country.