Difference of opinion in political alliances is routine matter: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that difference of opinion in political alliances was a routine matter as it was a part of democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would fulfill all its commitments which had been made with the allied political parties. Soon their grievances would be addressed and they would remain allied of the government, he added.

The minister said appointing Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEP) would be resolved with consensus in coming days.

He said Punjab was a populated province and it had several issues as compared to other provinces, so the prime minister and the chief minister were taking concrete steps to resolve them.

Ijaz Shah said the matter of changing the Inspector General of Sindh would be resolved soon till then IGP Kaleem Imam would perform his duty till further orders.

He said the government was making efforts to enhance working capacity of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Passport Offices and Capital Development Authority (CDA) with unique equipments and modern technology.

To another question, he said the government was criticised allowing the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment and if it had not allowed him even than it would have been criticised.