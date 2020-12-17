UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Difference Of Opinion Is Beauty Of Democracy: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Difference of opinion is beauty of democracy: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that criticism and difference of opinion are essential part of politics and democracy.

While addressing a press conference here, Dr Firdous that Maryam Nawaz and Sharif family were hatching conspiracies while sitting in huge fortified homes,adding that she (Maryam) had repeatedly said that she owned no property in Pakistan and abroad.

Dr Firdous stated there was a rift in the ranks of PML-N and recent statement of Mian Javed Latif clearly was reflective of this, adding "that was why Maryam Nawaz was raising lots of hue and cry".

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was an elected one and had not come into power through backdoor.

Dr Firdous said that during 22 years struggle Imran Khan gained complete confidence of the masses, adding that "he is a genuine person who is bold enough to root out corruption from the society and hold corrupt rulers accountable".

She said that credit goes to PM Imran Khan for burying the hereditary based politics of the two families.

She further said that PM Imran Khan had assured that he would bring reforms in existing electoral process, but as opposed to that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership showed no interest in the matter.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about show of hands in Senate elections with good intentions so as to ensure transparency, but Maryam Nawaz raised hue and cry over it as it did not suit PDM.

She said that PTI government was committed to make the national institutions fully independent and work under the constitution.

