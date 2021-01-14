Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Chan has refused to withdraw his resignation given earlier for certain reasons with the PTI leadership, and has given up all privileges he has held as a Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) The differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan have widen as the later has refused to withdraw his resignation, the sources say.

Nadeem Afzal Chan has flatly refused to take his resignation back.

The sources said that Chan had stepped down from his office due to differences with the PTI regime.

They said that he also gave up all privileges including car and the office after tendering his resignation.

“I will not occupy any post but I will remain in the party,” the sources quoted him as saying.

However, no decision has been made yet on his resignation.

The sources said that the PM would read the resignation given by his spokesperson and later would decide its fate.

“I learnt a lot from the opportunity you gave me to work with,” the content of the letter was quoted by the sources, adding that he could not continue to work as a special assistant and spokesperson. He also thanked the Prime Minister for giving him such status.

Many who are close to Prime Minister Imran Khan have suggested him not to accept his resignation.

The sources also revealed that he resigned for different factors and one major factor was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s late visit of Quetta for Hazara people and the Mach victims.