Differences between political alliances a routine matter: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said differences between political alliances were a routine matter as it was the beauty of democratic form of government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political allied parties were fully intact with the government and they would be remained allied and their all legitimate reservations would also be addressed soon.

He hoped that the committee which was constituted to resolve issues with the allied political parties would give a positive result regarding the matter.

He said the government would seek out the issues of the allied political parties with amicably.

Usman Dar said opposition was busy in offering to the government allied parties but they would not succeed in their objectives.

The government was utilizing its all out efforts to strengthen national economy and trying to provide basic necessities to poor people on cheap rates, he added.

The special assistant said the prime minister had launched a great Ehsas Kafaalat Programme with huge funds to facilitate down-trodden people.

He said the government was working for making the country's development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political figure who had all capabilities to resolve all problems of the country efficiently.