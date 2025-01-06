Open Menu

Differences Between PPP, PML-N Intensifies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 07:18 PM

PPP decides to openly criticize government policies, sources say

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) The differences between Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) intensified as the PPP decided to openly criticize the government policies, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the PPP issued key directives to its leaders.

The PPP also authorized its members to criticize government policies and instructed them to highlight flaws in future policies.

The sources said that the PPP leadership provided guidelines to party leaders, encouraging the open criticism of flawed government policies at both Federal and Punjab levels.

The party leaders had expressed reservations about staying silent on government policies, considering it equivalent to implicit support, and advised that criticism is necessary on this matter.

The PPP sources stated that remaining silent on poor government policies could be politically damaging, as the consequences of the government's missteps and ineffective policies would ultimately affect PPP.

The party is determined not to bear the burden of any wrongdoing.

Besides it, the PPP issued important directives to central and provincial leaders regarding the criticism of federal government policies.

