Differences Between Punjab CM, Governor Escalate Over VCs’ Appointments
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:19 PM
Both Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan publicly share their perspectives on matter
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) The differences between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan over appointment of university vice chancellors escalated, the local media reported on Thursday
Both leaders publicly shared their perspectives on the matter. In an informal conversation with reporters in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz remarked that the Governor could dismiss any vice chancellor he opposed, stressing that he aims to install his own appointee.
“I operate on merit and do not entertain recommendations, even from MNAs and MPAs. My workday extends from 9 AM to midnight,” she stated.
She clarified that the focus of the dispute is Punjab University, asserting that vice chancellors are selected based on merit and transparency.
Maryam also announced that the police department is equipping officers with body cameras to combat bribery, declaring that no officer will be allowed to serve without this uniform.
She reported significant drug seizures in educational institutions, highlighting that organized gangs have been using private planes to transport narcotics.
Furthermore, she emphasized the positive impact of mobile clinics in rural areas, noting that they benefit hundreds, along with the successful rollout of the farmer card and tractors, which attracted millions of applications.
In response to Maryam’s statements, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan denied any conflict regarding the vice chancellor appointments, expressing his desire for qualified individuals in these roles.
The Governor also stressed that no one has had the audacity to bribe him, inviting anyone with evidence to come forward, and reaffirmed his commitment to support the government regardless of its challenges.
He challenged critics to name anyone he has favored and called for a reevaluation of the vice chancellor nominations, insisting they should be capable of fostering unity among students.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Session held at Alhamra to pay tribute to Qurratulain Hyder20 seconds ago
-
Mentally retarded boy drowns24 seconds ago
-
MCCI declares results of office bearers for next two years27 seconds ago
-
Police recover drugs during crackdown40 seconds ago
-
Man killed, 4 others injured in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 136 properties11 minutes ago
-
71 ongoing uplift schemes reviewed20 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Dept messenger held for corruption21 minutes ago
-
World Tourism Day: Time to explore Pakistan's diverse heritage for economic turnaround21 minutes ago
-
Mepco disconnects 100 tubewells over non-payment21 minutes ago
-
Clashes in Kurram intensify as 30 die, 80 injured on sixth day21 minutes ago
-
5 students hurt in classroom roof collapse31 minutes ago