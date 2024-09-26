Open Menu

Differences Between Punjab CM, Governor Escalate Over VCs’ Appointments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:19 PM

Both Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan publicly share their perspectives on matter

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) The differences between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan over appointment of university vice chancellors escalated, the local media reported on Thursday

Both leaders publicly shared their perspectives on the matter. In an informal conversation with reporters in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz remarked that the Governor could dismiss any vice chancellor he opposed, stressing that he aims to install his own appointee.

“I operate on merit and do not entertain recommendations, even from MNAs and MPAs. My workday extends from 9 AM to midnight,” she stated.

She clarified that the focus of the dispute is Punjab University, asserting that vice chancellors are selected based on merit and transparency.

Maryam also announced that the police department is equipping officers with body cameras to combat bribery, declaring that no officer will be allowed to serve without this uniform.

She reported significant drug seizures in educational institutions, highlighting that organized gangs have been using private planes to transport narcotics.

Furthermore, she emphasized the positive impact of mobile clinics in rural areas, noting that they benefit hundreds, along with the successful rollout of the farmer card and tractors, which attracted millions of applications.

In response to Maryam’s statements, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan denied any conflict regarding the vice chancellor appointments, expressing his desire for qualified individuals in these roles.

The Governor also stressed that no one has had the audacity to bribe him, inviting anyone with evidence to come forward, and reaffirmed his commitment to support the government regardless of its challenges.

He challenged critics to name anyone he has favored and called for a reevaluation of the vice chancellor nominations, insisting they should be capable of fostering unity among students.

