Differences of languages in education system will be minimised: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that his ministry was making all out efforts to minimise the difference of languages in education system as much as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that his ministry was making all out efforts to minimise the difference of languages in education system as much as possible.

He expressed these views while chairing the second National Conference on Medium of Instruction organized by National Curriculum Council in Islamabad.

The conference was attended by Provincial Education Ministers alongwith their respective Secretaries, Educationists, Opinion Makers, language experts and heads of different Public, private and Madrassah schools systems in Pakistan.

He said the difference of language in country's education system is huge and generating alarming disparities, adding they want to minimise it as much as possible.

The participants of National Conference shared their experiences, observations, opinions and comments regarding the language of text book and Single National Curriculum to bridge the existing gaps in current education system.

Shafqat also noted that the findings of language experts that revealed learning and switching to other languages for child was easier if he was proficient in native language. However to expect a perfect solution for a country where more than 70 languages were spoken was not possible, he added.

The minister said that the Ministry of Federal Education would further deliberate on all view points shared in today's National Conference to reach a conclusion, which would be indeed in the best interests of the students.