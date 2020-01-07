UrduPoint.com
Differences Revealed In PML(N) Parliamentary Party Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:48 PM

Differences revealed in PML(N) parliamentary party meeting

Some top leaders of PML-N including Mian Javed Latif and Dr Ibad-ur-Rehman expressed reservations over the act. Khawaja Asif said party members are bound to follow the decision of leadership

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Some top leaders of PML-N including Mian Javed Latif and Dr Ibad-ur-Rehman expressed reservations over the act. Khawaja Asif said party members are bound to follow the decision of leadership.

Some differences have been revealed among members in the parliamentary meeting of PML-N.Raja Zafar-ul- Haq chaired Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on amendments in the Army Act and government's agenda of legislation in the Senate and National Assembly (NA).

According to sources, some party leaders including Mian Javed Latif and Dr Ibad-ur-Rehman expressed reservations over the act.

Khawaja Asif said party members are bound to follow the decision of leadership. The members referred to PML-N's slogan of �vote ko izzat do' [give respect to vote]. Khawaja Asif said party president Shehbaz Sharif will give answer to amendment bills, concerning tenures of the services chiefs and the chairman of joint chief of staff committee, which were unanimously approved by the NA Standing Committee on Defence on Monday and passed by the NA.

