UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Different Cases Registered Against Opposition Leadership: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Different cases registered against opposition leadership: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday different cases had been registered against the leadership of the opposition parties and their leaders were trying to protect them from accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had demanded National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) indirectly by giving their points for amendment in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The minister said opposition had tried to blackmail the government regarding legislation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding the opposition was not supporting the government for the purpose.

Shibli Faraz said FATF legislation was in favour of the country but not the government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was honest as he (Imran Khan) was declared Sadiq and Amin by the court but the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was declared accused by the court.

The minister said PML-N could not face the truth because its leadership had looted the country and did massive money laundering during its last tenure.

He said PML-N had failed to present proof for the Evan Field flats in London and it had also failed to provide details that how its leadership had increased their assets.

Replying to a question, he said the government would adopt legal action to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country, adding he went abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admitted in any hospital rather enjoying his life in London.

Shibli Faraz said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had given guarantee for Nawaz Sharif's return and he should fulfill itadding Nawaz Sharif should return and face other cases which were registered against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) London Money Financial Action Task Force From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Senate body for immediate steps to rehabilitate vi ..

8 seconds ago

Rain in Quetta turns weather pleasant

9 seconds ago

Class system could only be changed by uniform curr ..

10 seconds ago

Study Finds 2.6 Times More COVID-19 Cases in S. Ge ..

12 seconds ago

Nadeem Qureshi hails 2-year performance of govt

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.