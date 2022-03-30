Different delegations call on Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Different delegations of district and tehsil bar associations called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Different delegations of district and tehsil bar associations called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Wednesday.

The delegations of District Bar Association Pakpattan, Tehsil Bar Association Arifwala, Tehsil Bar Association Kot Radha Kishan, Tehsil Bar Association Dipalpur and Tehsil Bar Association Sadiqabad separately met with the LHC chief justice.

While talking to the delegations, the chief justice said that the common litigants were fundamental stakeholders of the judicial system. He said that all available resources were being utilised for provision of facilities to the litigants and the lawyers.

He stressed the need for improving bench and bar relations for speedy justice.

The chief justice further said that all possible steps would be taken for the welfare of the young lawyers. He said that multi-storey building should be constructed for chambers of the lawyers at Depalpur Judicial Complex in view of paucity of space and promised an elevator by the LHC for the building, while replying to a request for provision of more land for chambers of the lawyers at the complex by a member of the delegation.

The delegations appreciated steps taken by the chief justice and assured cooperation for the provision of speedy justice.