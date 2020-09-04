UrduPoint.com
Different Electricity Projects Will Be Completed By End Of Year: Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said 12 project, producing 650 mega watts electricity from wind in Sindh province, would be completed by the end of this year

He expressed these views in the statement released here on Friday.

The speedy work is being carried out on the projects of Wind corridor Jhampir and Jamshoro, he said.

There is no need of fuels for generating the electricity from wind; he said adding it is way of producing cheaper and environment-friendly electricity.

Sindh province has capability to resolve the issue of energy crisis in the country, the Sindh minister said.

