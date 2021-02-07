UrduPoint.com
Different Fruits Varieties Added In Nursery Of Agriculture College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Different fruits varieties added in nursery of Agriculture College

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Different varieties of fruits have been added in the experimental nursery set up at College of Agriculture, University of Sargodha.

Principal College of Agriculture Dr Ather Nadeem visited the nursery and planted new varieties of fruits.

In this regard, Farm Officer Amir Ehsan said modern varieties of fruits peaches,pears,Japanese fruits and plum had been planted in the nursery, adding that the college's experimental nursery was not only planting different varieties of fruits and plants but also providing research opportunities to students studying in the college.

He said the nursery sold modern varieties of citrus to farmers and kinnow growers at affordablerates for good results.

