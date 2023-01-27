Different organizations protest against desecration of Holy Quran

Different organizations, including Jamat e Islami, Pakistan Sunni Tehrik and Jamiat Ulema, Pakistan, on Friday held protest demonstrations against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Different organizations, including Jamat e Islami, Pakistan Sunni Tehrik and Jamiat Ulema, Pakistan, on Friday held protest demonstrations against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Pakistan Sunni Tehrik city chapter organized the rally, which started from Choor Chowk and culminated at GPO Saddar.

Addressing the demonstration, General Secretary Punjab Chapter Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was not freedom of expression but an act of terrorism.

He said that the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide were hurt by impure courage.

Allama Tahir urged the Muslim rulers to take immediate action to prevent the desecration of the rituals of islam under the guise of freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, Jamaat Islami, Pakistan, over the call of Ameer JI Siraj Ul Haq, staged demonstrations at 17 points in the district, including Taxila, Kallar Syeda, Gujar Khan, Doltala, Kahutta, Wah Cantt, Adiala road, Rehmat Abad and other areas after Juma prayers.

The speakers strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and termed it the worst example of western prejudice and hatred against Islam.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with the slogan "Shame on Sweden".

Meanwhile, the President of International Women Islamic Mission International and leader of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Kinza Fatima Qadri, said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Holland was a conspiracy to destroy world peace and urged the government to raise the issue at the international level.