UrduPoint.com

Different Organizations Protest Against Desecration Of Holy Quran

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Different organizations protest against desecration of Holy Quran

Different organizations, including Jamat e Islami, Pakistan Sunni Tehrik and Jamiat Ulema, Pakistan, on Friday held protest demonstrations against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Different organizations, including Jamat e Islami, Pakistan Sunni Tehrik and Jamiat Ulema, Pakistan, on Friday held protest demonstrations against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Pakistan Sunni Tehrik city chapter organized the rally, which started from Choor Chowk and culminated at GPO Saddar.

Addressing the demonstration, General Secretary Punjab Chapter Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was not freedom of expression but an act of terrorism.

He said that the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide were hurt by impure courage.

Allama Tahir urged the Muslim rulers to take immediate action to prevent the desecration of the rituals of islam under the guise of freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, Jamaat Islami, Pakistan, over the call of Ameer JI Siraj Ul Haq, staged demonstrations at 17 points in the district, including Taxila, Kallar Syeda, Gujar Khan, Doltala, Kahutta, Wah Cantt, Adiala road, Rehmat Abad and other areas after Juma prayers.

The speakers strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and termed it the worst example of western prejudice and hatred against Islam.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with the slogan "Shame on Sweden".

Meanwhile, the President of International Women Islamic Mission International and leader of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Kinza Fatima Qadri, said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Holland was a conspiracy to destroy world peace and urged the government to raise the issue at the international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest World Punjab Siraj Ul Haq Road Sweden Netherlands Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar Women Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Russian-Born Billionaire Trader Tops UK's 100 Taxp ..

Russian-Born Billionaire Trader Tops UK's 100 Taxpayers List in 2022 - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

Life term awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) gets International ..

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) gets International Organization for Standardizat ..

9 minutes ago
 RPO Bahawalpur transferred

RPO Bahawalpur transferred

9 minutes ago
 Rangers, Police arrest two members of Lyari gang i ..

Rangers, Police arrest two members of Lyari gang in joint operation

9 minutes ago
 CDA starts anti-encroachment drive

CDA starts anti-encroachment drive

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.