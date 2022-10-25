UrduPoint.com

Different Phases Of Kids Mental, Physical Growth Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Different phases of kids mental, physical growth discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Children Complex held 7th annual scientific symposium workshop on "Developmental Assessment" about kids mental and physical growth in different phases.

The workshop was conducted by Department of Developmental, Behavioral Pediatrics under the supervision of Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti. Dr Ehsan ullah and Dr Irum Afzal delivered lectures on different diseases of the kids owing to improper metal and physical growth.

The event was attended by faculty members, PGR's and medical officers of the hospital.Through videos both the medics explained different phases of the growth.

They shed light on Birth Asphyxia, lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain, Intrauterine, a sudden and sustained fetal bradycardia or the absence of fetal heart rate variability in the presence of persistent, late, or variable decelerations, usually after a hypoxic sentinel event when the pattern was previously normal. They also explained about Growth Retardation, (when your fetus doesn't develop at a normal rate) and Prematurity, when a baby is born too early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed.

Later, Dr Kashif Chishti disbursed certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Event Blood

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

29 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

44 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

1 hour ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.