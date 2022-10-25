Different phases of kids mental, physical growth discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Children Complex held 7th annual scientific symposium workshop on "Developmental Assessment" about kids mental and physical growth in different phases.

The workshop was conducted by Department of Developmental, Behavioral Pediatrics under the supervision of Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti. Dr Ehsan ullah and Dr Irum Afzal delivered lectures on different diseases of the kids owing to improper metal and physical growth.

The event was attended by faculty members, PGR's and medical officers of the hospital.Through videos both the medics explained different phases of the growth.

They shed light on Birth Asphyxia, lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain, Intrauterine, a sudden and sustained fetal bradycardia or the absence of fetal heart rate variability in the presence of persistent, late, or variable decelerations, usually after a hypoxic sentinel event when the pattern was previously normal. They also explained about Growth Retardation, (when your fetus doesn't develop at a normal rate) and Prematurity, when a baby is born too early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed.

Later, Dr Kashif Chishti disbursed certificates among the participants.