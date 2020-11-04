UrduPoint.com
Different Rallies Held Against Blasphemy In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Different rallies held against blasphemy in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Different rallies were taken out against the blasphemous remarks by the French President Emmanuel Macron in northern Sindh on Wednesday.

In a Khairpur, a rally, led by JUI-F Ameer Moulana Muhammed Ramzan Phulpoto and Secretary General Sanaullah Jamali, started from Jamia Hamadia and culminated at the Press Club Khairpur.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the French president. All Revenue Sindh Employees Association took out a rally against the blasphemous remarks by the French president in district Khairpur. The Pharma League, Sukkur, also took out a protest rally in front of the Press Club Sukkur.

In this connection, several rallies were taken out in Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and its adjoining areas.

