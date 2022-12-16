Different schools hold rally to express solidarity with APS martyrs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) ::Students and teachers of various schools of Larkana on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, in connection with the 8th martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of APS tragedy.

The rally started at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana and concluded at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to condemn terrorism and pay homage to martyrs and slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the participants, the speakers stated that the whole nation was united to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists.

They said that nation's commitment and unflinching spirit had defeated terrorists across the country.

They added the spirit of the nation was impressive and would remain intact in the future.