Differently Able Girl Gets Job After Completing Training Course Under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Amna Rashid, a differently able girl from Abbottabad, has set an example for all the Persons with Disabilities by clinching top position in a web and graphic designing course being offered under the Skill for All scheme of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Amna also got job in the same vocational and technical training institution from where she completed her six-month course under the Skill for All programme.

Her story was tweeted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, who praised Amna for becoming a beacon of hope for others.

In a video message, shared by Usman Dar on his twitter account, Amna appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the team of Kamyab Jawan Programme for creating such opportunities for youth.

She said if the country had a ruler like Prime Minister Imran Khan some two decades ago, situation in Pakistan would have been much better.

