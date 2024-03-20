Differently-abled Boy Killed By Hitting Railway Engine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A differently-abled boy was killed by hitting railway engine near Muzaffargarh canal, Qasba Mahmood Kot.
The boy was crossing railways track when stuck the tragedy, rescuer said quoting eye witnesses.
The body was shifted to RHC Qasba Gujarat with informed to the police of concerned jurisdiction.
The deceased was identified as Ali Mohammed, son of Ghulam Abbas of 18 years old.
