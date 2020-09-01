UrduPoint.com
Differently Abled Girl Commits Suicide In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:32 PM

Differently abled girl commits suicide in kasur

A differently abled young girl committed suicide in the remit of Saddar Phoolnagar polic

KASUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A differently abled young girl committed suicide in the remit of Saddar Phoolnagar police.

Police said on Tuesday,a 22-year-old Anam r/o village Jumber Khurd,committed suicide by hanging her self with rope.

police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

