Differently abled people are with Kashmiris brethren in their struggle: Qassim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar Wednesday said that all Pakistani including differently abled people were with their Kashmiris brethren in their struggle for freedom against Indian Occupied forces in Kashmir and hopefully one day they will get their right of self-determination.

He said while addressing as a chief guest on 5th SOP Unified Marathon in Karachi, said a statement.

Annually, February 5 is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris and this year, however, it has come after India stripped the region of its special status and imposed a lockdown.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that the persons with disabilities like other Pakistanis have strong sentiments to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. By organizing such healthy events like Special olympics organized were energy boosting events for persons with disabilities, he added.

Syed Qassim further highlighted that persons with disabilities often face societal barriers and disability evokes negative perceptions and discrimination in many societies.

As a result of the stigma associated with disability, persons with disabilities were generally excluded from education, employment and community life which deprives them of opportunities essential to their social development, health and well-being, he said.

He said that in certain societies persons with disabilities are considered dependent and seen as incapable, thus fostering inactivity which often causes individuals with physical disabilities to experience restricted mobility beyond the cause of their disability.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that sports can help reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with disability because it can transforms community attitudes about persons with disabilities by highlighting their skills and reducing the tendency to see the disability instead of the person.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that Sindh government was committed to provide better health care and education facilities to differently abled people and encouraging them to take part in extra curricular activities to bring out their talents.

Such sports events can definitely encourage differently abled children and adults to show their talents and interact with other people in healthy manner', he concluded.