UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Differently Abled People Are With Kashmiris Brethren In Their Struggle: Qassim Naveed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:58 PM

Differently abled people are with Kashmiris brethren in their struggle: Qassim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar Wednesday said that all Pakistani including differently abled people were with their Kashmiris brethren in their struggle for freedom against Indian Occupied forces in Kashmir and hopefully one day they will get their right of self-determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar Wednesday said that all Pakistani including differently abled people were with their Kashmiris brethren in their struggle for freedom against Indian Occupied forces in Kashmir and hopefully one day they will get their right of self-determination.

He said while addressing as a chief guest on 5th SOP Unified Marathon in Karachi, said a statement.

Annually, February 5 is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris and this year, however, it has come after India stripped the region of its special status and imposed a lockdown.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that the persons with disabilities like other Pakistanis have strong sentiments to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. By organizing such healthy events like Special olympics organized were energy boosting events for persons with disabilities, he added.

Syed Qassim further highlighted that persons with disabilities often face societal barriers and disability evokes negative perceptions and discrimination in many societies.

As a result of the stigma associated with disability, persons with disabilities were generally excluded from education, employment and community life which deprives them of opportunities essential to their social development, health and well-being, he said.

He said that in certain societies persons with disabilities are considered dependent and seen as incapable, thus fostering inactivity which often causes individuals with physical disabilities to experience restricted mobility beyond the cause of their disability.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that sports can help reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with disability because it can transforms community attitudes about persons with disabilities by highlighting their skills and reducing the tendency to see the disability instead of the person.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that Sindh government was committed to provide better health care and education facilities to differently abled people and encouraging them to take part in extra curricular activities to bring out their talents.

Such sports events can definitely encourage differently abled children and adults to show their talents and interact with other people in healthy manner', he concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Chief Minister Sports Education Marathon February Olympics All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Syrian Lawmaker Doubts Erdogan Will Launch New Off ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner, DC's led rallies to observe Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Trump to Welcome Venezuela's Guaido to Work on 'De ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh HR deptt organizes walk to show solidarity w ..

2 minutes ago

Sun City Grammer School observes Kashmir solidarit ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency observes Kashmir ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.