UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Differently-abled Persons Asset For Every Nation: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Differently-abled persons asset for every nation: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that differently-abled persons are an asset for every nation and called for provision of more opportunities to them so that they can explore their potential and contribute for betterment of the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that differently-abled persons are an asset for every nation and called for provision of more opportunities to them so that they can explore their potential and contribute for betterment of the society.

The PPP chairman, in his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed on Friday, said his party's government in Sindh had taken many initiatives for special persons, such implementation of 5% jobs quota in 80 % departments, deaf drivers licences, unified sign language, braille press and others.

The Sindh government was meeting all the United Nations standards with regards to implementation on its conventions regarding differently-abled people. The Sindh Assembly had in 2017 passed a Sindh Differently Abled Persons Act-2014 and even brought further amendments to that Act so as to further address the grievances of differently-abled persons and declared them people with special abilities, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party would take every possible step for the welfare of the differently-abled persons.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari United Nations Pakistan Peoples Party 2017 All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directs SNGPL to ensure interrupted ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister 'optimistic' of EU deal but read ..

2 minutes ago

PDM slipped away from Qasim Bagh Stadium to hide l ..

2 minutes ago

Tashkent, Kabul to Seek International Support for ..

17 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem tests positive for COVID-19

17 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.