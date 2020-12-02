Differently-abled persons asset for every nation: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that differently-abled persons are an asset for every nation and called for provision of more opportunities to them so that they can explore their potential and contribute for betterment of the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that differently-abled persons are an asset for every nation and called for provision of more opportunities to them so that they can explore their potential and contribute for betterment of the society.

The PPP chairman, in his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed on Friday, said his party's government in Sindh had taken many initiatives for special persons, such implementation of 5% jobs quota in 80 % departments, deaf drivers licences, unified sign language, braille press and others.

The Sindh government was meeting all the United Nations standards with regards to implementation on its conventions regarding differently-abled people. The Sindh Assembly had in 2017 passed a Sindh Differently Abled Persons Act-2014 and even brought further amendments to that Act so as to further address the grievances of differently-abled persons and declared them people with special abilities, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party would take every possible step for the welfare of the differently-abled persons.