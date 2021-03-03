UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Differently Abled Students Of Thatta Rehabilitation Centre Visit Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Differently abled students of Thatta Rehabilitation centre visit Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disablities (DEPD) Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre Thatta has arranged an excursion/study trip of differently abled children to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The differently abled children also visited the Institute of Sindhology and library, University of Sindh where Deputy Director Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), Jamshoro Piaro Khan welcomed and distributed fruits among the the students.

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch also arranged refreshments and gifts to the differently abled children and staff at Rani Bagh. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro also welcomed them on behalf of the Commissioner.

The visiting students and staff of the Rehabilitation Centre also visited Boulevrd Mall Hyderabad and enjoyed local foods there. In the end, they also visited Kotri Barrage and Indus River.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Qasimabad Bagh Kotri Government

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

17 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

10 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

24 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

30 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

30 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.