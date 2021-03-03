Differently abled students of Thatta Rehabilitation centre visit Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disablities (DEPD) Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre Thatta has arranged an excursion/study trip of differently abled children to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The differently abled children also visited the Institute of Sindhology and library, University of Sindh where Deputy Director Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), Jamshoro Piaro Khan welcomed and distributed fruits among the the students.

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch also arranged refreshments and gifts to the differently abled children and staff at Rani Bagh. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro also welcomed them on behalf of the Commissioner.

The visiting students and staff of the Rehabilitation Centre also visited Boulevrd Mall Hyderabad and enjoyed local foods there. In the end, they also visited Kotri Barrage and Indus River.