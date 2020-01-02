Difficult periood has passed over, now the time of progress to come: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Governor of Punjab , Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the country has been set to the right direction. Current account deficit has been reduced to one billion Dollar from 20 billion dollar in one year.He was addressing the 18th Convocation of University of Management and Technology (UMT) here on Thursday.He said that bullish trend is continued to prevail in pakistan stock exchange and touching the ever highest level of 42518 points.

Credit goes to PTI government for saving Pakistan from bankruptcy. Complete merit and transparency is being ensured in universities.Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has sacrificed more than 70,000 lives in the war against terrorism and so far Pakistan suffered 100 billion Dollars loss.

However, security matters have now improved and foreign direct investment is increasing and extremism has also been eliminated from Pakistan.He strongly condemning Indian aggression against Kashmiris and Indian Muslim, said that now entire India turned into occupied Kashmir in the wake of controversial Citizenship Act.

Kashimiris and Indian Muslims are bravely facing the state atrocities, he said and added that if India resorts to any misadventure against Pakistan, it will be reciprocated in befitting manner.

He observed that worthless is the person, who despite having wealth and status could not serve the people, asserting that followinggolden principles of any personality is the best way to pay him tribute.Latter on talking to media ,Sarwar said that government will complete its constitutional term.

People have given us five-year mandate to strengthen democracy and to fulfill promises made with them. When PTI took over the government, economy was in the shambles and country had been on the verge of bankruptcy, but our government by taking prompt and effective measures not only saved Pakistan from bankruptcy but also reducedsubstantially the country's deficits, which is ample proof of its best performance.He said that government is striving hard to control price hike in the new year, and people will be provided with best educational and health facilities.

Provision of clean drinking water to masses is also my dream and for this purpose, Punjab Aab Pak Authority has been constituted and by next four year, clean drinking water will be available in every city, town and village of the province.