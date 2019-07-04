Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy, Nadeem Babar on Thursday said that the difficult time is almost over and that the government was doing everything possible for the good of the country and the common man

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 )

During an interaction with media, here at the Head Office of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were very alive and realized the difficulties being faced by the common man, But, he continued, all this was because of wrong policies and decisions taken by the past governments.

He said that the government will be more aggressive and expedite the action against the thieves of gas and electricity, which had caused huge loss to the utilities with ultimate burden and problems for the general public, and trade and industry.

He said, on the directives of the Prime Minister, SSGC and Sui Nothern Gas Company (SNGC) Limited had started their campaign against gas theft during which around 18000 illegal connections were disconnected.

Nadeem Babar said that he had visited the SSGC Head Office to hold a meeting to review the progress of the campaign. Soon the SSGC and SNGPL would publicize the Names of big gas thieves on their websites.

The Special Assistant said that the campaign would gain momentum and soon it would start yielding the required results.

Replying to a query, Nadeem Babar said that some officials in both the gas companies were also involved and facilitated gas theft. Soon, he added, stern actions would be initiated against them and be put behind the bars likewise the government did with the officials of Dicos who were involved in facilitating power theft.

When asked about gas leakages, he said that there were numerous causes of gas leakages and old pipelines were among the major causes. Some pipelines needed to be repaired or replaced.

SSGC Acting Managing Director Muhammad Waseem was also present, on the occasion.