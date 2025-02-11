Open Menu

DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat Distributes Cash Prizes And Certificates In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:26 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer Kohat DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat recognized the outstanding performance of police officers and personnel in the Kohat region, distributing cash prizes and certificates of appreciation at a grand ceremony held at the Police Club Kohat.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday, DIG Marwat praised the police force for their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order, catching terrorists, and suppressing anti-social elements. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by the police, including terrorism, and honored the veterans who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan, SP Karam Muhammad Abbas and a large number of police officers and personnel.

On this occasion, DIG Marwat urged the awardees to continue performing their duties with integrity and diligence, stating that the entire nation is proud of their sacrifices and services.

