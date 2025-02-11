DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat Distributes Cash Prizes And Certificates In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Regional Police Officer Kohat DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat recognized the outstanding performance of police officers and personnel in the Kohat region, distributing cash prizes and certificates of appreciation at a grand ceremony held at the Police Club Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer Kohat DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat recognized the outstanding performance of police officers and personnel in the Kohat region, distributing cash prizes and certificates of appreciation at a grand ceremony held at the Police Club Kohat.
Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday, DIG Marwat praised the police force for their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order, catching terrorists, and suppressing anti-social elements. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by the police, including terrorism, and honored the veterans who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan, SP Karam Muhammad Abbas and a large number of police officers and personnel.
On this occasion, DIG Marwat urged the awardees to continue performing their duties with integrity and diligence, stating that the entire nation is proud of their sacrifices and services.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
CM Murad inaugurates National Bank Stadium after upgradation for ICC trophy
Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym
Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia
Solar home systems project to be completed by July 2025: Nasir Shah
SECP arranges Media workshop on regulation
Punjab govt transfers various officers
President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with ..
DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat distributes cash prizes and certificates in Kohat
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growi ..
Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize, Global Best M-Gov Award at W ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral h ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solar home systems project to be completed by July 2025: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers35 seconds ago
-
DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat distributes cash prizes and certificates in Kohat37 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering policy on terrorism, foreign occupation8 minutes ago
-
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s Rich Culture2 hours ago
-
DG BISP Sindh conducts Surprise visits to field offices2 hours ago
-
Boat tragedy near Libyan coast claims lives of at least 16 Pakistani nationals: FO2 hours ago
-
MNA Raisani slams delays in development projects, sets three-month deadline for completion2 hours ago
-
Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur2 hours ago
-
Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq2 hours ago
-
IHC promotes 3 AD&SJ judges to next grade2 hours ago