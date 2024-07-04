DIG advised citizens to remove tinted glasses in days

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Thursday gave three days time to owners of vehicles using tinted glasses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Thursday gave three days time to owners of vehicles using tinted glasses.

Talking to Media, he warned that if the tinted glasses and blinds were not removed within three days, strict legal action will be taken against such vehicles.

He said in some other cases, it has been noticed that different kinds of plates are used over the government number plates which cover up the original number plate, and various elements had been found involved in unlawful activities under its garb.

He requested the people concerned not to use any other plate over the original number plate, and rather keep the government number plate conspicuous.

He said if they want to use any other plate, the same should be fixed away from the original number plate so that no subversive or other unlawful activity could be carried out under its garb and the district police check the suspected vehicles.

The DIG said the people should comply with the law and action taken in such cases will apply on everyone regardless of his status or position.

The DIG said the people have fully co-operated with the security personnel deployed at mosques and Imambargahs, and it has helped thwart a conspiracy.

He further said that an exercise is carried out throughout the Sukkur division for maintenance of law and order which has now considerably improved, and the people are living in peace.