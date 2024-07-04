Open Menu

DIG Advised Citizens To Remove Tinted Glasses In Days

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

DIG advised citizens to remove tinted glasses in days

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Thursday gave three days time to owners of vehicles using tinted glasses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Thursday gave three days time to owners of vehicles using tinted glasses.

Talking to Media, he warned that if the tinted glasses and blinds were not removed within three days, strict legal action will be taken against such vehicles.

He said in some other cases, it has been noticed that different kinds of plates are used over the government number plates which cover up the original number plate, and various elements had been found involved in unlawful activities under its garb.

He requested the people concerned not to use any other plate over the original number plate, and rather keep the government number plate conspicuous.

He said if they want to use any other plate, the same should be fixed away from the original number plate so that no subversive or other unlawful activity could be carried out under its garb and the district police check the suspected vehicles.

The DIG said the people should comply with the law and action taken in such cases will apply on everyone regardless of his status or position.

The DIG said the people have fully co-operated with the security personnel deployed at mosques and Imambargahs, and it has helped thwart a conspiracy.

He further said that an exercise is carried out throughout the Sukkur division for maintenance of law and order which has now considerably improved, and the people are living in peace.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Sukkur Same Media From Government

Recent Stories

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

5 minutes ago
 India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise ..

India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade

5 minutes ago
 CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangemen ..

CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

5 minutes ago
 On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces cris ..

On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis

5 minutes ago
 IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

5 minutes ago
 Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

7 minutes ago
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

7 minutes ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

7 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

7 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

7 minutes ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

15 minutes ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan