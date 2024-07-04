DIG Advised Citizens To Remove Tinted Glasses In Days
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Thursday gave three days time to owners of vehicles using tinted glasses
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Thursday gave three days time to owners of vehicles using tinted glasses.
Talking to Media, he warned that if the tinted glasses and blinds were not removed within three days, strict legal action will be taken against such vehicles.
He said in some other cases, it has been noticed that different kinds of plates are used over the government number plates which cover up the original number plate, and various elements had been found involved in unlawful activities under its garb.
He requested the people concerned not to use any other plate over the original number plate, and rather keep the government number plate conspicuous.
He said if they want to use any other plate, the same should be fixed away from the original number plate so that no subversive or other unlawful activity could be carried out under its garb and the district police check the suspected vehicles.
The DIG said the people should comply with the law and action taken in such cases will apply on everyone regardless of his status or position.
The DIG said the people have fully co-operated with the security personnel deployed at mosques and Imambargahs, and it has helped thwart a conspiracy.
He further said that an exercise is carried out throughout the Sukkur division for maintenance of law and order which has now considerably improved, and the people are living in peace.
Recent Stories
London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote
India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade
CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram
On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis
IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June5 minutes ago
-
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-sufficiency7 minutes ago
-
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy season7 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns15 minutes ago
-
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani15 minutes ago
-
Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions15 minutes ago
-
E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle numbers15 minutes ago
-
JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota15 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects29 minutes ago
-
Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied29 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident victim in Mansehra29 minutes ago