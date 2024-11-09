DIG Ali Raza and SP Khan Zaib hold open court to address citizen’s issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) at sector F-10, Markaz in Shalimar Police Station jurisdiction on Saturday.

A public relation officer told APP that SDPOs, SHOs and police officers were also present at the Khuli Kacheri, where a large number of citizens participated. During the session, citizens openly expressed their concerns, while DIG Islamabad and SP Saddar Zone listened attentively and issued orders for immediate solutions, he said.

He said that Inspector General (IGP) of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed Islamabad police officers to reach citizens through multiple platforms and resolve their concerns efficiently.

IG Rizvi issued orders to senior police officers to hold Khuli Kacheries across the district. He has also directed all Zonal SPs to organize similar open courts in their respective areas to strengthen the police-public relationship and provide a platform for the citizens to express their concerns freely.

Citizens also register their complaints by calling IGP Complaint Cell at 1715.