DIG Ali Raza Orders Crackdown Against Criminals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, on Sunday conducted a briefing for all police station muharrars, readers, Dolphin Squad, Ababeel Squad, City Watchers and Patrol Unit officers.
According to a police spokesperson on the occasion, senior police officials, and a large number of police officers were also present.
He said during the briefing, the DIG Islamabad emphasized the importance of briefing and said that our duty is to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property and to enhance the reputation of our department", DIG added.
Moreover, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza mentioned that special beat officers will be deployed alongside the Dolphin Squad to make patrolling more effective in the Federal capital, he said.
He said these beat officers will remain in their designated areas 24/7 and will respond promptly to every call.
He said additionally, individual performance reports of all officers will be compiled daily.
Officers stationed at checkpoints will ensure effective monitoring of criminal elements, he said.
He said each officer will be held accountable for their individual performance as well as the crimes occurring in their areas.
Corruption and negligence in duties will not be tolerated, he added.
He said that DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that, the welfare of all officers is my top priority.
All police officers are urged to enhance patrols in the federal capital to prevent crime, ensure immediate response to emergency calls to the helpline Pucar-15, and serve citizens promptly, he added.
Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our foremost responsibility, DIG maintained.
