DIG and Commissioner Hazara visit Oghi to resolve dispute Torghar tribes

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Mutahir Zeb and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirvais Niaz Wednesday visited Tehsil Oghi where they met the elders of Torghar area and people of the Akazai community.

On the occasion, MPA Laiq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Torgarh Muhammad Fawad Khan DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan, DPO Batgram Tariq Muhammad Khan, AC Ogi Alwina Faiz and police officers of Mansehra and a large number of elders of Torgarh attended the meeting.

People of Torghar thanked Commissioner Hazara and DIG Hazara for their visit and said that we are grateful to both for visiting our areas to solve our problems. MPA Laiq Khan briefed Commissioner Hazara and DIG Hazara about the issues and concerns of the people.

While speaking on the occasion, DIG Hazara said that to resolve the issues must negotiate with each group and include locals in the discussion.

To establish peace in the area and resolve issues must cooperate with the police and administration.

He further said that the purpose of our visit was to resolve the disputes between the people and maintain a peaceful atmosphere and control the law and order situation. You should give your support to the police in maintaining law and order, resolve disputes among yourselves and find a positive solution by mutual consent by taking the administration of your area into confidence, DIG added.

Mirvais Niaz said that all people were equal for the police and the administration, we want a solution based on merit, police were always ready to keep the law and order situation under control.