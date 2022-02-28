DIG and Commissioner Hazara visit various areas of Abbottabad city

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz, accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Division Mutahir Zeb, on Monday visited various places in Abbottabad city.

DIG Hazara and Commissioner Hazara Division visited Lari Ada, Fawara Chowk, Mandian Road, Puffs Chowk and various places of Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Mirwais Niaz inspected these places and instructed the concerned officers to remove the obstructions in the flow of people and traffic and start a crackdown against encroachments.

While instructing the SSP Traffic Warden, he said that a major obstacle in the beauty of Abbottabad city was encroachment which should be removed so that the beauty of the city could be restored and pedestrians have no issue.

He further said that Parking of vehicles in the main Bus Terminal and vehicles running on the route should be allowed to park according to a procedure so that vehicles can be parked following the capacity of the bus terminal.

The DIG said that the public has to go through a situation like a traffic jam in the city areas, Traffic Wardens must check the Lorry Adda from time to time and take legal action against the violators. He said that minibus stops and encroachments at Fawara Chowk, Lady Garden, Sarban Chowk and other places should be stopped with the cooperation of concerned departments.