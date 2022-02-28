UrduPoint.com

DIG And Commissioner Hazara Visit Various Areas Of Abbottabad City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

DIG and Commissioner Hazara visit various areas of Abbottabad city

Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz, accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Division Mutahir Zeb, on Monday visited various places in Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz, accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Division Mutahir Zeb, on Monday visited various places in Abbottabad city.

DIG Hazara and Commissioner Hazara Division visited Lari Ada, Fawara Chowk, Mandian Road, Puffs Chowk and various places of Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Mirwais Niaz inspected these places and instructed the concerned officers to remove the obstructions in the flow of people and traffic and start a crackdown against encroachments.

While instructing the SSP Traffic Warden, he said that a major obstacle in the beauty of Abbottabad city was encroachment which should be removed so that the beauty of the city could be restored and pedestrians have no issue.

He further said that Parking of vehicles in the main Bus Terminal and vehicles running on the route should be allowed to park according to a procedure so that vehicles can be parked following the capacity of the bus terminal.

The DIG said that the public has to go through a situation like a traffic jam in the city areas, Traffic Wardens must check the Lorry Adda from time to time and take legal action against the violators. He said that minibus stops and encroachments at Fawara Chowk, Lady Garden, Sarban Chowk and other places should be stopped with the cooperation of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Vehicles Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

DSJ launches spring plantation drive in Katchery

DSJ launches spring plantation drive in Katchery

10 seconds ago
 FM discusses evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine ..

FM discusses evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine with Polish counterpart

12 seconds ago
 Filtration plant installed

Filtration plant installed

13 seconds ago
 Time has come to develop Pakistan as dreamed by Qu ..

Time has come to develop Pakistan as dreamed by Quaid: Governor Balochistan

15 seconds ago
 FDT to undertake mega infrastructure projects: Mia ..

FDT to undertake mega infrastructure projects: Mian Idrees

17 seconds ago
 PTI earmarking huge funds for education betterment ..

PTI earmarking huge funds for education betterment: SAPM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>