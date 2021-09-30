UrduPoint.com

DIG Announces Monthly Financial Assistance To Social Worker

Thu 30th September 2021

DIG announces monthly financial assistance to social worker

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hyderabad Sharjil Ahmed Kharal has announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to Razia Sahito, a social worker and bread earner of 20 unclaimed children

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch assured bearing health, education etc expenses of these kids as well as payment of monthly rent of the residence of social worker.

They made such announcement while holding meeting with social worker Razia Sahito at a locality of Tando Muhammad Khan town after hearing news on social media that the said social worker has been striving for bread earning of 20 unclaimed children as well bearing expenses of their health, education etc from her own account.

The social worker Razia Sahito informed the Commissioner and DIG Hyderabad that after appearing the news on social media, the representatives of eminent social welfare organization "Saylani Welfare Trust" have contacted with her and assured financial support and cooperation for health, education and other expenses of the unclaimed children.

She thanked to Saylani Welfare Trust, divisional administration and the government for extending cooperation and support to her cause and vowed to continue her social welfare activities with high spirit.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch also praised the efforts of the social worker and termed her services a noble cause adding that no can stop the success of a person who wanted to accomplish the noble task with devotion and dedication.

He assured that both the divisional administration Hyderabad and district administration Tando Muhammad Khan as well as Police would extend support and cooperation in this noble cause and announced bearing of expenses of health, education and other activities of the children as well as payment of monthly rent of two rooms residence of the social worker until finding of a suitable building for the cause.

The DIG Hyderabad Sharjil Ahmed Kharal on behalf of Sindh Police also announce the monthly financial assistance to Rs 25,000 and the security to social worker Razia Sahito.

