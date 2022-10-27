UrduPoint.com

DIG Announces Second Phase Interview Date Of Police Recruitment

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 08:51 PM

DIG announces second phase interview date of police recruitment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Muhammad Yunus Chandio said that candidates of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, who have passed physical and written test of Pakistan Testing Service for the post of police constable and lady police constable should appear for second phase of interview on Nov 7, 8, 9 at SRP Headquarter Ground Shikarpur Road Sukkur.

An announcement by the board Member DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad informed all candidates of SBA Range that they should bring original documents with a set of attested documents, CNIC copy and six passport size photographs and appear at SRP Ground Sukkur at 8:am.

