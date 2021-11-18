UrduPoint.com

DIG Appreciates Police Performance For Eradicating Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:41 PM

The Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Sharjeel Kharal Thursday appreciated performance of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai and his team for eradicating crimes, anti social activities and sale of drugs from the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Sharjeel Kharal Thursday appreciated performance of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai and his team for eradicating crimes, anti social activities and sale of drugs from the district.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony organized by the Senior Superintendent Police Hyderabad here the other day, Sharjeel Kharal said the performance of district police for the last three months was up to the mark during which perpetrators were arrested and the crime rate came down.

Paying tribute to the police martyrs, DIG said maintenance of peace and tranquility was due to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs who were our real heroes.

He said the objective of organizing such grand reception was to pay tribute and distribute awards and rewards among officers and jawans on their performance.

On the occasion, DIG distributed awards and cash rewards among DSP Latifabad Haji Masood Iqbal, DSP Phulleli Aurangzeb Abbasi, SHO A-Section Imran Rasheed, SHO Phulleli Niaz Panhwer, SHO Sakhi Pir, Rais Khanzada, SHO SITE Nisar Shah, SHO Fort Shakeel Solangi, SHO Hali Road Farooq Rahpoto, SHO Market Muhammad Khan Birhmani, SHO City Abdul Rahim Chandio, SHO Bhittai Nagar Ziyad Noonari, In-charge PFC Wahid Ali Shah, In-charge operation and PRO to DIG Munawar David, Assistant Reader to SSP Waqar, SHO Women Azra, In-charge Child Protection cell Rehana Leghari, Junior Clerk Kanwal, Lady Police Constable Afsheen and others on their best performance.

The grand dinner was attended among others by Assistant DIG Juman Joyo, SP Traffic Mukhtiar Solangi, SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas and male as well as female police officers.

