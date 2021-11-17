DIG asks for immediate arrest of accused involved in dacoity incident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Sharjeel Kharal has ordered SSP Hyderabad for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in a dacoity incident occurred in the limits of P.S Bhittai Nagar and submit report to him.

According to spokesman, the DIG took notice of the incident in which accused armed persons looted cash amount of Rs 2.7 million and sought detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police on immediate basis.

Sharjeel Kharal also directed SSP, DSP Baldia and SHO concerned to ensure arrest of the accused involved in the crime and a report should be submitted to him.