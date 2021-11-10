UrduPoint.com

DIG Asks For Immediate Arrest Of Robbers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:16 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Sharjeel Kharal has ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for immediate arrest of dacoits involved in robbery in limits of P.S Baldia and submit report to him at the earliest.

According to spokesman, the DIG has taken notice of the snatching incident in which armed outlaws looted cash money and valuables from the wife of Professor Sanaullah Qureshi and sought detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police.

Sharjeel Kharal also directed SSP, DSP Baldia and SHO concerned to ensure arrest of the dacoits.

