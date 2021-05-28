UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Asks SSP To Register Cases Of Robberies, Other Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:25 AM

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other crimes

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Sharjil Kharal on Thursday asked SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh for registration of FIRs against all criminal activities and immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Sharjil Kharal on Thursday asked SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh for registration of FIRs against all criminal activities and immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators.

While taking notice of increasing incidents of crimes including robberies in the district, DIG Kharal said criminals will not be allowed to take law into their hands and Police should provide a secure atmosphere to the people.

The SSP Hyderabad was directed to ensure recovery of looted amounts and other valuables from robbers with strategy and the same should be returned to the affected persons.

The spokesman informed that DIG Hyderabad has taken notice of increasing incidents of robberies and other criminal activities in the jurisdiction of Pinyari, Sakhi Pir, Paban and other Police stations of Hyderabad district.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Same Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

41 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

15 minutes ago

Austria sparks uproar with 'Islam map'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.