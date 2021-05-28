DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other crimes

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Sharjil Kharal on Thursday asked SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh for registration of FIRs against all criminal activities and immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Sharjil Kharal on Thursday asked SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh for registration of FIRs against all criminal activities and immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators.

While taking notice of increasing incidents of crimes including robberies in the district, DIG Kharal said criminals will not be allowed to take law into their hands and Police should provide a secure atmosphere to the people.

The SSP Hyderabad was directed to ensure recovery of looted amounts and other valuables from robbers with strategy and the same should be returned to the affected persons.

The spokesman informed that DIG Hyderabad has taken notice of increasing incidents of robberies and other criminal activities in the jurisdiction of Pinyari, Sakhi Pir, Paban and other Police stations of Hyderabad district.