DIG Asks SSPs To Beef Up Defence Day Security

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the SSPs in Hyderabad Police Range to put in place stringent security measures for the upcoming Defence Day on September 6.

The DIG issued the directives to the SSPs through letters on Tuesday.

He asked the SSPs to provide adequate security to the Defence Day rallies and other events.

Dharejo said the police should carry out random snap checking around the schools, colleges, universities, press clubs and other places where the day-related events would be organized.

He added that the cops should also be deployed at other important places including the places of worship and residence of minorities, markets, important squares and the government buildings.

