DIG assures to arrest accused involved in murders of six family members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh Wednesday visited village Salaro of district Matiari and inspected crime scene where 6 family members of Rind community were brutally murdered by armed persons on late Sunday night.

While talking to the affected family members, the DIG assured that culprits of the heinous crime would soon be brought to justice.

The investigation officer DSP Siraj Lashari also visited the village and recorded statements of the residents regarding incident.

A notable of Rind community, Ameer Bux Rind has demanded that all accused nominated in FIR of the heinous crime should be arrested without any delay.