UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Ban Sale Of Fuel To Motorcyclists Without Helmet: Traffic In-charge

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:52 PM

DIG ban sale of fuel to motorcyclists without helmet: Traffic In-charge

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhail Tuesday barred petrol pump owners from sale of fuel to motorcyclists not wearing helmets during journey

MANSEHRA: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhail Tuesday barred petrol pump owners from sale of fuel to motorcyclists not wearing helmets during journey. This was stated by the Traffic Police Inspector Jamal Zeb Khan during a meeting with petrol pump owners. He further said that all petrol pumps following the orders of the DIG Hazara to this effect.

� Inspector Jamal Zeb Khan said that DIG has assured to resolve the grievances of petrol pump owners. The directives issued by the DIG Hazara stated the ban imposed because the bikers do not follow safety measures and usually expired on the spot in case of accidents.

He said that the only reason behind imposing ban on provision of fuel to without helmet motorcyclists is rise in the number of fatal motorcycle accidents in the district.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Traffic Sale All From

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran to ..

20 seconds ago

Bilawal says govt will be held responsible if anyt ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $62.00 a barrel M ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Tourism Malaysia partner to promot ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed urge ..

2 minutes ago

From begging to digital begging- A nuisance for so ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.