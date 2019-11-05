DIG ban sale of fuel to motorcyclists without helmet: Traffic In-charge

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhail Tuesday barred petrol pump owners from sale of fuel to motorcyclists not wearing helmets during journey

MANSEHRA: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhail Tuesday barred petrol pump owners from sale of fuel to motorcyclists not wearing helmets during journey. This was stated by the Traffic Police Inspector Jamal Zeb Khan during a meeting with petrol pump owners. He further said that all petrol pumps following the orders of the DIG Hazara to this effect.

Inspector Jamal Zeb Khan said that DIG has assured to resolve the grievances of petrol pump owners. The directives issued by the DIG Hazara stated the ban imposed because the bikers do not follow safety measures and usually expired on the spot in case of accidents.

He said that the only reason behind imposing ban on provision of fuel to without helmet motorcyclists is rise in the number of fatal motorcycle accidents in the district.