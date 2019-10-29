DIG briefs cops in context of Azadi March

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on Tuesday met with policemen came from other provinces here to perform security duties in context of Azadi March.

Accompanied by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem and SSP (Headquarters), he briefed the policemen about their duties and asked them to ensure protection of the lives and property of citizens as per law, said a press release.

Syed said necessary equipment for security duties would be provided to policemen besides meal at their duty points and accommodation facilities during stay in the Federal capital.

He also inquired about their issues and assured his full support to them.