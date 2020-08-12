DIG calls for foolproof security during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region, Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Wednesday has directed police high-ups to take foolproof security measures as per Covid-19 SOPs during Muharram throughout the region.

He was briefed about the security plan for Muharram in their respective region. The DIG pointed out that police will perform its duty as a front line force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements and directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram.