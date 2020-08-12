UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Calls For Foolproof Security During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

DIG calls for foolproof security during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region, Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Wednesday has directed police high-ups to take foolproof security measures as per Covid-19 SOPs during Muharram throughout the region.

He was briefed about the security plan for Muharram in their respective region. The DIG pointed out that police will perform its duty as a front line force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements and directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Muharram

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.