DIG Chairs Meeting On Motorway Protective Fencing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Sukkur Range Office to discuss the ongoing installation of protective fencing along the motorway

The meeting was attended by SP Motorway Suhail Afzal, SP National Highway Timur Khan, and other relevant officials from the National Highway Authority and district police.

DIG Sukkur directed the officials to ensure the safety of travelers and prevent accidents on the motorway by installing protective fencing. He also emphasized the need to prevent innocent children and livestock from accessing the motorway.

The meeting focused on implementing a comprehensive security plan and coordinated communication to prevent theft and other incidents during the fencing installation. DIG Sukkur instructed the officials to take prompt action against individuals involved in such incidents.

The protective fencing project aims to enhance the safety and security of the motorway, and the meeting demonstrated the commitment of the authorities to ensuring the successful completion of the project.

