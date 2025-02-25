DIG Chairs Meeting On Operation Against Criminal Elements In Jacobabad
Published February 25, 2025
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, an important meeting was held regarding the ongoing operation against criminal elements in A-Section Thul police station, District Jacobabad on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed the overall performance of the ongoing operation for peace and order in Katcha areas, strict actions against all organized crimes, narcotics, and the arrest of wanted and absconding accused in serious cases.
Police officers also briefed DIGP on the ongoing targeted operation against dacoits in Katcha areas to maintain peace and order.
Speaking to media representatives, DIG Larkana stated that the operation will continue until the last dacoit is eliminated. The Sindh government and Sindh Police are fully committed and prepared to eradicate dacoits and provide a peaceful environment for citizens. The meeting was attended by SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh, SSP Jacobabad Captain (Retd.) Saddam Hussain, along with other relevant police officers from District Jacobabad.
