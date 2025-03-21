DIG Chairs Meeting On Police Record Management
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Sukkur's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Friday presided over a high-level meeting with IT in-charges, readers, and data entry operators of the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) from Sukkur Range.
During the meeting, the DIG emphasized the importance of modern technology in policing, stating that information technology is the need of the hour. He directed that all police records, from FIRs to case proceedings, be digitized and updated on the PSRMS.
The DIG instructed that the responsibility of registering, monitoring, and updating cases on the PSRMS lies with the concerned SDPOs, readers, IOs, IT in-charges, and data entry operators.
He also ordered that all entries, including case positions, police registers, and absconders, be made in a timely manner.
To ensure the implementation of these directives, the DIG called for a progress report meeting on February 28 to review the progress made on the instructions issued during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by IT in-charges, readers, and data entry operators from Sukkur Range, including representatives from the districts of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki.
Recent Stories
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA launches documentary series to combat climate change, boost disaster preparedness3 minutes ago
-
DIG chairs meeting on police record management3 minutes ago
-
Thousands Muslims sit in 'Aetikaf' across Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to improve education system in Usta Muhammad district: DC Hussain3 minutes ago
-
SALU community unites at Iftar Reception3 minutes ago
-
Freedom struggle is sole object of my politics, Barrister Sultan3 minutes ago
-
DIG's Vigilance Team cracks down on corrupt police officials3 minutes ago
-
Police ensure peaceful Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) observance3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Bushra Bibi in Nov 26, protest case4 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Rescue Abducted Minor Boy4 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent unfair means in examination4 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Mastung firing14 minutes ago