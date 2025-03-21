Open Menu

DIG Chairs Meeting On Police Record Management

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DIG chairs meeting on police record management

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Sukkur's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Friday presided over a high-level meeting with IT in-charges, readers, and data entry operators of the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) from Sukkur Range.

During the meeting, the DIG emphasized the importance of modern technology in policing, stating that information technology is the need of the hour. He directed that all police records, from FIRs to case proceedings, be digitized and updated on the PSRMS.

The DIG instructed that the responsibility of registering, monitoring, and updating cases on the PSRMS lies with the concerned SDPOs, readers, IOs, IT in-charges, and data entry operators.

He also ordered that all entries, including case positions, police registers, and absconders, be made in a timely manner.

To ensure the implementation of these directives, the DIG called for a progress report meeting on February 28 to review the progress made on the instructions issued during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by IT in-charges, readers, and data entry operators from Sukkur Range, including representatives from the districts of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki.

